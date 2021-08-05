Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new all-time high for 3rd day in a row

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Louisiana has reached a new all-time high for a third consecutive day.

According to data updated Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health, there are now 2,350 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, surpassing the 2,247 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. Of those, 258 patients are on ventilators.

Before the current surge, the most hospitalizations at any point in the pandemic was on January 7, when 2,069 hospitalizations were reported statewide.

As of Thursday, 29 of the 237 ICU beds in Region 7 were available and 412 of the region’s 1,992 hospital beds were available. There are 218 patients in the region’s hospitals, with 23 on ventilators.

The LDH also reported 5,468 new COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, with 33 new deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 5,468 new #COVID19 cases reported to the state since Wednesday. This brings our total to 567,787 cases since March 2020. pic.twitter.com/rkPYwDQzdG — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 5, 2021

Also according to LDH:

90% of the cases from July 22 to July 28 are not fully vaccinated.

84% of the deaths from July 22 to July 28 are from individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

91% of the current COVID hospitalizations are from individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Of the 511 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Thursday, more than half (262) were in Caddo Parish. Bossier Parish reported 1339, Natchitoches, 40, De Soto 27, Webster 18, Bienville ten, Sabine seven, and Red River five. Webster also reported three ore deaths from COVID-19 and De Soto Parish reported one new death.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!