Louisiana COVID hospitalizations pass 1,000, death toll tops 10,900 as cases continue to surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana is back up over 1,000, and with 11 new deaths the toll from the coronavirus has reached 10,900, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are now 1,008 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, up from 913 the previous day and 17 more people on ventilators, for a total of 82. The LDH also reported 3,127 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 512,843.

The latest update comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to the pandemic.

According to LDH, 1,696,163 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, while another 1,871,572 have initiated a series. A total of 3,437,389 doses have been administered statewide, but Louisiana’s vaccination rate remains below 37 percent. That is far lower than the 70 percent goal set for the nation by President Joe Biden for the Fourth of July and narrowly missed with 67 percent of the adult population nationwide as that date.

In fact, Louisiana is one of five states now on a travel advisory updated in Chicago this week as one of the latest states to surpass the threshold of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents. Arkansas is also on that list.