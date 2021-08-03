Louisiana COVID hospitalizations reach ‘all time high,’ 59 new deaths reported

ATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hospitalizations have reached an all-time pandemic high in Louisiana, with 2,112 patients in the hospital, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

That surpasses the previous peak of 2,069 hospitalizations statewide reached on January 7, 2021.

The LDH also reported 4,725 new COVID cases and 59 new deaths Tuesday. The latest data brings the total number of cases statewide to 557,540 and deaths to 11,085.

The statewide positivity rate is now over 13 percent. Just over 37 percent of the state’s population is now vaccinated. Less than 31 percent of the population of the nine parishes that make up Region 7 in Northwest Louisiana is vaccinated, according to the LDH.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced the reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate effective on August 4 for all people ages 5 and up.

Also according to the LDH:

90% of the cases from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals

85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals

89% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals.