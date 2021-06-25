Track COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health confirms delta variant in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) confirms the first delta variant cases in the state.

An LDH spokesperson says 19 delta variants have been identified across Louisiana and in our FEMA region, only an estimated 25% of COVID cases are delta variants.

Regional breakdown of delta variant cases:

RegionB.1.617.2 Cases
1
2
30
40
50
62
76
80
93
Unknown5
Total19

Anyone with questions or looking to schedule a vaccine appointment should call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

