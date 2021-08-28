Louisiana emergency shelter locations for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The State of Louisiana has opened a small number of emergency shelters for people fleeing Hurricane Ida. It should be noted, however, that most South Louisiana residents are being funneled to the north and to the west of the storm instead of shelters being made available for residents in the areas where the storm is expected to hit.

To find updated information on statewide shelters, you can text “lashelter” to 898-211. You can also call 211 to speak with representatives. When you call 211, operators will screen you to see if you need to be diverted to a medical shelter.

You can also find a complete list of Offices of Emergency Preparedness across Louisiana.

The following are locations of shelters around the state as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning:

BASTROP

2030 E. Madison St., Bastrop LA 71220 — pets accommodated

SHREVEPORT

8810 Jewella Ave., Shreveport LA 71109 — pets accommodated.

Calcasieu Parish officials have said they will open no shelters for Hurricane Ida, as most buildings that would be used as shelters have received too much damage from 2020’s hurricanes to be usable for Ida.

More shelters will be listed here as their openings are announced.