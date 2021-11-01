Track COVID-19
Louisiana extends $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Louisiana

by: Matthew Stephens

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: shotfor100.com)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is extending the ‘Shot For 100’ vaccine incentive for another month.

The program offering Louisiana residents a $100 gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will now continue through November, Gov. Edwards announced in a Facebook post. The program was originally intended to end on October 31.

According to the Shot For 100 website, “Shot For 100 is part of a public outreach campaign to increase awareness of the availability and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines. While initially for students of Louisiana institutions of higher education (IHEs), Shot For 100 is being expanded to all Louisianans who choose to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Residents may register for the program by receiving a dose of the vaccine at a participating Shot For 100 COVID-19 vaccination site and will be given an unloaded bank card. After receiving the card, you may register the card at ShotFor100.com and the card will be loaded with a $100 value within 48 hours.

