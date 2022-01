Artist rendering of the Spirit of Louisiana Tournament of Roses Parade

PASADENA, La. (WVLA) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced that the Feed Your Soul float won an award at the Rose Parade on Saturday.

The Louisiana Travel float, number 47 in the line, won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, design and entertainment.

The judging results are in! The @LouisianaTravel Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award 🏆 for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/KfckuFM31E — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) January 1, 2022

Feed Your Soul is ready to roll! pic.twitter.com/WFoZRGU4KX — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) January 1, 2022