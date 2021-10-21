Louisiana Gaming Control Board considering FanDuel application

UPDATE: This livestream has ended, a video of the session will be posted shortly.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sports betting is on the docket at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Louisiana Gaming Control Board is meeting in House Committee Room 6.

The Louisiana State Legislature provided a rundown of the schedule:

CALL TO ORDER

II. PUBLIC COMMENTS

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

IV. REVENUE REPORTS

V. CASINO GAMING ISSUES

A. Consideration of the Certificate of Compliance for the Alternate Riverboat Inspection of the gaming vessel of Catfish Queen Partnership in Commendam d/b/a Belle of Baton Rouge – No. R011700009

B. Consideration of Certification of Compliance for the Alternate Riverboat Inspection of the gaming vessel of Louisiana I Gaming, L.P. d/b/a Boomtown New Orleans – No. R012600196

C. Consideration of the Joint Petition of Harrah’s Shreveport/Bossier City Investment Company, LLC and Rubico Gaming, LLC for Approval of Transfer of Ownership of Harrah’s Bossier City Investment Company, LLC d/b/a Harrah’s Louisiana Downs (T010803389) and Related Financing

VI: FANTASY SPORTS ISSUES:

A. Consideration of application for a Fantasy Sports Contest Operator license by FanDuel, Incorporated – No. F011703419

VII. SPORTS WAGERING ISSUES:

A. Consideration of Sports Wagering Catalog

VIII. CONSIDERATION OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENTS:

In Re: KMY 5123 Canal Blvd, LLC d/b/a Cask – No. 3601117867 (settlement) In Re: Hummel Entertainment Group, LLC d/b/a Cajun Mike’s – No. 3601117600 (settlement)

IX. ADJOURNMENT

The Paragon Casino already provides sports wagering and more facilities may follow after Thursday’s board meeting.