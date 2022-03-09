SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (WGNO/KTAL) – Gas prices in Louisiana reached record highs Wednesday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Gas prices in the Shreveport-Bossier area hit a record-high average of $4.007/gallon Wednesday. Sabine Parish ranked among the highest in the state with an average of $4.10/gallon. With an average of $3.97, De Soto Parish ranks among parishes with the lowest, and it is the only parish in Northwest Louisiana below $4. At least as of late Wednesday afternoon.

While Louisiana remains about 22 cents below the national average of $4.25, prices shot up 9 cents overnight, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas in Louisiana is more than 60 cents higher than a week ago. nearly 80 cents over last month, and more than $1.48 higher than they were one year ago.

Plaquemine Parish drivers are seeing the highest prices in the state, at $4.22/gallon. East Carroll parish in the northeast corner of the state had the lowest prices Wednesday, at $3.86/gallon.

All that in addition to the spike in inflation is making tough times even tougher for everyone.

“It’s still a shock to go to the grocery store and either they don’t have it on the shelf anymore or it’s gone up in price,” Beverly Gautreau of Madisonville said.

“Single parents, people that are on a budget, how are they going to be able to drive?” asked Tia Mathieu of Chalmette.

Some gas stations have still been packed, but other prices seem to have scared drivers away – not just from the pumps but from the roads, as well.

Higher prices have impacted leisure trips as well as the daily commute.

“Maybe we think about taking a flight instead of a drive for a summer vacation,” Billy Smith of Mandeville said.

According to GasBuddy, that’s how long this sharp increase could keep climbing, especially since AAA numbers show it growing at a much faster rate than 2019-2021.