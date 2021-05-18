Louisiana governor: 29.5% of the state is fully vaccinated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is still pushing for those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot to do so.

Edwards says 29.5 percent of the state is currently fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 37.5 percent of the country is fully vaccinated. In northwest Louisiana, that rate is 25 percent.

“29.5 percent of our population is fully vaccinated and, and that’s a decent number. That’s a lot of shots, but that means that 70% are not fully vaccinated. And so that means we have a lot of work to do” said Gov. Edwards.

Since the pandemic began last March 10,500 residents have died, with 11 of those deaths coming in the past 24 hours.

“As of today, we are at 10,500 even on the number of people who’ve died in COVID 19 since the start of the pandemic here in Louisiana. And I know that people don’t necessarily want to think about COVID or vaccinations when your house has been flooded, or you’re worried that more rain is coming and so forth, but it is extremely important that we do that” said Gov. Edwards.

Those 12-years-old and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana, 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Click here to get information about where to get vaccinated in Louisiana or you can 1-855-453-0774.