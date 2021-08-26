Louisiana high school student dies after battling COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - We are through the worst of our late August heatwave, but we won't cool off enough today to get rid of the heat advisory which is in effect from noon until 6 p.m. We are still looking at the potential for a tropical storm or hurricane to develop in the Gulf this weekend, there are still more questions than answers, but we need to monitor this in the ArkLaTex as this could bring impacts sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will be the story again today as highs will be in the mid-90s (the lowest this week), but high humidity will bring heat index or 'feels like' temperatures of 105 to 108 degrees. One thing that may help out is an east breeze of 10 miles per hour which should make things slightly more tolerable outside this afternoon.