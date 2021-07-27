Louisiana hits record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One day after posting 7,592 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting almost 6,800 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“For context, this represents the second highest single-day case count reported since Jan 6, 2021 (6,882 cases),” the LDH said.

The LDH also reported 1,390 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana. A statement released by the governor’s office shortly after the latest update noted that represents an increase of 169 hospitalizations since yesterday, the largest single-day increase since March 2020. There were three days in March 2020 where the increase was larger: March 25 (220), March 31 (196) and March 26 (185).

The state is also reporting that 20 people have died from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the toll in the state to 10,934 since the pandemic began.

LDH is emphasizing that the surge continues in Louisiana and that 99.56% of the newest COVID-19 cases are community spread.

The vast majority of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread (99.56%) rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) July 27, 2021

“To see this current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is becoming increasingly scary,” Gov. Edwards said in the statement. “We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend. And today, there are close to 1,400 COVID patients hospitalized statewide – approximately 90 percent of whom are unvaccinated. This is the largest single daily increase since March of last year.

As I said recently, this surge is on us, and that means it is up to each of us to do our part to bring it to an end. It’s within our power. Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. It is the best way to put it behind us. In addition, I am recommending that everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks while indoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. For anyone asking the question when will this end, the answer is simple: when we decide to do what it takes to end it. The most impactful tools to make that happen are free and widely available- the three safe and effective vaccines. I am pleading with everyone who is not vaccinated and is of age to make the decision today to get vaccinated.”

Vaccine hesitancy and the rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus helped push Louisiana to the top of the list among states with the highest number of new cases per capita last week, prompting Gov. John Bel Edward to update public health emergency orders as cases continue to surge.

As of Tuesday, 30.54 percent of the Region 7 population was fully vaccinated. The statewide vaccination rate remains just below 37 percent.

“COVID is surging in Louisiana and it is not slowing down. As the dangerous and dominant Delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket, we urge all individuals in Louisiana to protect themselves and their families,” said State Health Officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter.

“Mask while indoors and get tested if you suspect you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. These are public health emergency measures that will limit death and suffering during this fourth surge. To ultimately put this pandemic behind us we need many more Louisianans to go sleeves up, which is why it’s so encouraging to see our weekly vaccination rate climbing.”

Individuals can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to get their questions answered, speak directly with a medical professional, find a vaccine provider near them, and schedule an appointment.