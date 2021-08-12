Louisiana hospitalizations reach new record high for tenth straight day

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 2,900 people are now hospitalized across Louisiana due to the coronavirus, setting a new record-high for the tenth consecutive day.

As of Wednesday, the latest data available from the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 2,901 patients in hospitals around the state, with 386 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have been on the rise since early July, surpassing the previous all-time high of 2,069 reached on January 7, 2020 with 2,112 on August 2 and that number has only continued to rise every day since.

In Northwest Lousiana, there are 304 COVID patients in area hospitals, with 41 on ventilators, leaving the region’s ICU beds at more than 87 percent capacity with 32 ICU beds available out of 221.

The LDH reported 5,268 new cases and 54 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 607,228 and the total number of deaths to 11,462.

The LDH says 90 percent of the cases verified from July 29-Aug. 4 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 83 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

A total of administered is 3,755,344 have been administered statewide and 1,771,279 vaccine series had been completed since Wednesday.

Tracking COVID-19 in NWLA

Of the 565 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northwest Louisiana, 261 are in Caddo Parish and 183 are in Bossier Parish. Webster Parish also reported 63 new cases, De Soto 45, Sabine 41, Bienville 24, Natchitoches 17, and Red River eight. Bossier and Natchitoches also reported one new death each.

All 64 parishes in Louisiana remain in the highest risk category under a classification system developed by the CDC that is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population (incidence) and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive (percent positivity) over the most recent one-week reporting period.