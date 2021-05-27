Louisiana House passes bill to ban trans girls from playing on female teams at schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would keep transgender athletes from participating on all-girls sports teams has been passed through the Louisiana House and is headed to the Senate.
SB 156, proposed by Republican State Senator Beth Mizell, received a 77-17 vote Thursday. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to veto the bill.
The bill would “require that schools designate intercollegiate, interscholastic, or intramural athletic teams according to the biological sex of the team members and provide that teams designated for females are not open to participation by biological males.”
A similar piece of legislation, HB 542, has been proposed in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
