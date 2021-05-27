Louisiana House passes bill to ban trans girls from playing on female teams at schools

A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would keep transgender athletes from participating on all-girls sports teams has been passed through the Louisiana House and is headed to the Senate.

SB 156, proposed by Republican State Senator Beth Mizell, received a 77-17 vote Thursday. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to veto the bill.

The bill would “require that schools designate intercollegiate, interscholastic, or intramural athletic teams according to the biological sex of the team members and provide that teams designated for females are not open to participation by biological males.”

A similar piece of legislation, HB 542, has been proposed in the Louisiana House of Representatives.