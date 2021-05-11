Louisiana House passes bill to decriminalize possession of marijuana; heads to Senate

(KTAL/KMSS) — A bill that would decriminalize marijuana possession in Louisiana is headed to the Senate after passing in the House Tuesday night.

The House voted 67-25 on the bill, which was proposed by Democrat State Representative Cedric Glover. It is based on Shreveport’s ordinance doing the same back in March 2021.

Rep. Glover has a separate bill set for debate in the House on whether to allow local governments to call elections so voters can decide whether to allow the sale, possession, and distribution of marijuana for recreational use. If the bill is approved by the legislature, Louisiana voters will decide on the proposed amendment on November 3.

Lawmakers also voted on another bill Tuesday and agreed to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage of the bill aimed at addressing police misconduct.