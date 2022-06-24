LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Friday morning, the Supreme Court made a historic decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, giving each state the authority to limit or ban abortions. Louisiana leaders have already begun responding to the decision, some offering praise.

In its opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the majority of Supreme Court Justices declared that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood were wrongly decided. The 6-3 decision is expected to elicit political and emotional responses across the nation. Here’s what some of Louisiana’s political officials have said in response so far.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said Louisiana’s trigger law on abortion is effective immediately, banning abortions in the state. He called the decision a victory for mothers and unborn babies. His statement is as follows:

This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad. Today, along with millions across Louisiana and America, I rejoice with my departed Mom and the unborn children with her in Heaven!



The Supreme Court has finally returned to the Constitution and delegated power back to the people. Our State’s representatives, held accountable by their constituents, should – and now again can – determine abortion policy not the federal government.



As noted in both my legal brief to the Supreme Court and the majority’s opinion: the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.



Because of the Court’s ruling in this case about a Mississippi law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with exceptions for health emergencies and fetal abnormalities, Louisiana’s trigger law banning abortion is now in effect.



My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court.



As the chief legal officer for our State, I will continue defending Louisiana’s pro-life laws and working to ensure the health and safety of women and their babies.

AG Jeff Landry

Senator Bill Cassidy also agreed with the decision, saying that it recognizes unborn children have a right to life.

“Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures—a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.” Sen. Bill Cassidy

Cassidy also introduced legislation this week that would criminalize individuals who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court. The act, entitled “Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act,” would require a $10,000 fine and impose up to a 10-year sentence on those who leak information from the Court. It would also enforce a seizure of profits derived from a leak, which could include book deals, television contracts, etc.

The proposed legislation comes after a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked last month.

This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a controversial abortion bill into law ahead of the expected SCOTUS decision. Senate Bill 342, penned by Senator Katrina Jackson, criminalizes doctors for performing abortions. The bill does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

Edwards called himself “pro-life” but stands firm in the belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition of abortion for victims of rape and incest. However, he said vetoing the bill would not accomplish that end and would leave fewer exceptions in place when the bill becomes law, which was pending the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Under Senate Bill 342, doctors can face thousands of dollars in fines and years in prison should they perform abortions if the Supreme Court makes a move to remove protections for abortions. The bill passed overwhelmingly in both the Louisiana House and Senate before making it to Edwards’ desk for his signature.

Click here to read Edwards’ signing letter on SB 342.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) calls the decision historic and joyful, saying the Supreme Court corrected an “egregious error” and returned the decision of abortion to the people and their elected representatives.

No real ‘constitutional right’ to abortion ever existed. The Court invented it out of thin air. House Republicans will continue to stand for the sanctity of human life and hold the Biden Administration accountable for any future attempt to impede the policy decisions of pro-life states. Rep. Mike Johnson

This story will continue to be updated.