Louisiana logs 4,778 new COVID cases, 44 new deaths on August 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana logged another 4,778 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 562,319 and the total number of deaths to 11,129, according to the latest data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have increased by 135 and the use of ventilators increased by two, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,247 with 224 on ventilators.

Wednesday’s numbers from the Louisiana Department come one day after the state reached an all-time high in hospitalizations and on the day a new mask order goes into effect statewide by order of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Also according to LDH:

85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals

of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals

As of Wednesday, all 64 of the parishes in the state were at the highest level of risk, which is based on the incidence rates in each parish. The statewide positivity rate has risen another 2.2 percent to 15.40 percent.

ICU beds in Northwest Louisiana are now at 82 percent capacity, with 42 out of 239 in the region available.

Of the 466 new cases reported in Region 7 on Wednesday, 219 were in Caddo Parish. That pushes the total cases reported in Caddo past the 30,000-mark to 30,056. Six more COVID deaths have been reported in Caddo Parish since Monday, for a total of 777 since the pandemic began.

Bossier Parish reported 80 new cases, Natchitoches 44, De Soto 38, Sabine 35, Webster 23, Bienville 15, Claiborne seven, and Red River five.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported nine new confirmed cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed statewide to 166. Six children have died from the illness to date.

LDH data show three more children are currently hospitalized with the illness for a total of five.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said last week that the delta variant is “attacking children in a way we have not seen at any point in the pandemic, noting that seven new cases MIS-C had been reported to the Louisiana Department of Health within the last two days, the largest number in the shortest period of time of any point during the pandemic.