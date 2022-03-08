(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana oil and gas industry representatives issued statements Tuesday in support of President Joe Biden‘s announcement that he is banning all oil imports from Russia in light of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“LMOGA shares the goal of reducing reliance on foreign energy sources and we’re supportive of US decisions that help support our allies abroad. Louisiana is uniquely positioned to help meet global energy demands,” said Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) President Tommy Faucheux, who also took the opportunity to push for more domestic energy production, particularly in Louisiana.

“It’s more imperative than ever to accelerate Gulf of Mexico energy production, and we urge the Biden Administration to reverse the ban on leasing on federal lands and waters to increase domestic production. Louisiana has a critical role to play in supporting European allies and US needs with access to a stable supply of reliable and affordable energy.”

The president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) Mike Moncla also released a response regarding the oil ban.

Today’s ban on Russian energy imports is an important step in applying pressure on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. It’s clear that the Biden Administration hasn’t had domestic energy’s best interest in mind thus far. Let’s not forget – the price of oil had doubled and the price of a gallon of gas had tripled before Russia invaded Ukraine’s sovereign borders. That being said, today’s action is a positive step that Republicans and Democrats alike in Congress made possible. Fighting against Russian aggression shouldn’t be a partisan issue. This is something that we can all come together on. Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) Mike Moncla

Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports is part of an effort to toughen the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden declared, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.

The U.S. imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.