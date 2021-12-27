Louisiana reports 12,000 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend as omicron surges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,164 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday after the long Christmas holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 802,537 and the total number of deaths to 14,970.

The latest data comes one day after the LDH confirmed the number of people that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 have doubled in last week, rising by 242 to a total of 449 as of Sunday. However, the number of patients on ventilators dropped by ten to 27.

The LDH said another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been reinfected with COVID-19 in the same time frame, although they do not include reinfections on its dashboard.

“Information is still emerging,” LDH said in a statement. “But Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Emerging data show this new variant is more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern.”

Of the 1,606 cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Monday, 964 were in Caddo Parish. Another 321 were reported in Bossier Parish, and 74 were reported in Webster. Natchitoches Parish reported 69 new cases, De Soto 58, Claiborne 21. Bienville and Red River reported 14 new cases each.

Caddo Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in NWLA, with 42,285 cases and 991 deaths.

LDH officials are urging Louisianians to take safety precautions ahead of New Year’s Eve on Friday by recommending COVID-19 testing for any patients who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Find testing information here.

For a list of locations, click here.