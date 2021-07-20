1,546 new COVID cases push Louisiana over 500K; 20 new deaths reported

The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths statewide from COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day since early May.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 20 more deaths statewide from COVID-19, the most deaths reported in a single day since early May. A total of 10,861 deaths in the state have been attributed to the coronavirus.

The LDH also reported 1,546 new cases since Monday, continuing a surge health officials say is driven by the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant and vaccine hesitancy. The updated data bring the total number of cases in the state to 501,494. Of those, 1,292 are confirmed and 254 are considered “probable.”

LDH reports note that the largest portion of these COVID-19 cases is from individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (27%) and 30 and 39 (18%). The next largest age group after that is 5 to 17.

According to the latest data available, the number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose by another 68 since Monday to 779. Of those, 55 are on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations have also continued to rise since the beginning of July, ticking up to 82 as of Monday. That’s the most hospitalizations since March 4.

Tracking COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana

Of the 164 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Monday, 78 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 27,930 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo remains at 768.

Bossier Parish reported 35 new cases, for a total 14,974 cases and 312 deaths to date from the coronavirus. De Soto and Sabine added 14 cases, Webster 12, Natchitoches 5, and Claiborne and Red River three. Bienville did not report any new cases Tuesday.

The latest in COVID-19 vaccination rates

Another 26,870 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since Monday’s update, bringing total doses administered to 3,407,099. The state health department data shows 1.7 million vaccine series have been completed and another 1.8 million have been initiated.

For more information from the Lousiana Department of Health about COVID-19 or where to get a vaccination, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.