BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Right to Life has released an official statement declaring its opposition to a proposed Louisiana law that would classify abortions as homicide.

The pro-life group said House Bill 813 is inconsistent with its mission to protect mothers and babies.

“Our longstanding policy is that abortion-vulnerable women should not be treated as criminals. Instead, we should hold accountable the individuals performing the abortion or selling or providing the chemical abortion drugs. HB 813, the Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act, is not consistent with this policy of Louisiana Right to Life,” the statement said.

“Additionally, Louisiana law through our 2006 Human Life Protection Act, is clear that babies will be protected from the violence of abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned. Louisiana does not need HB 813 to protect babies from abortion.”

LRTL also noted that Louisiana has a trigger law that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Since that is the case, LARTL said HB 813 is unnecessary and does not exempt women from criminalization.

The bill passed out of committee this week with a vote of 7-2 and now heads to the full House.