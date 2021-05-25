Louisiana Senate to debate bill decriminalizing marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Senate will debate a bill that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The bill from Shreveport State Representative Cedric Glover would make the penalty of possession of 14 grams or less of marijuana a fine up to $100 and no jail time.

The bill passes 3-2 and heads to the Senate. — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) May 25, 2021

The Senate Judiciary C Committee advanced the bill to the full Senate on a 3-2 vote. The bill has already been approved in the House.

The bill is based on Shreveport’s ordinance doing the same back in March 2021.