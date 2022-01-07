Louisiana sets another 1-day COVID case record

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 14,802 new COVID cases out of 70,645 tests that have been reported to the state since Thursday, breaking the single-day pandemic record of 14,077 set on January 6.

The LDH also reported an additional 16 deaths on Friday, bringing the toll to 15,054.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have risen by another 109 to 1,521, with 68 patients on ventilators.

Of the 1,736 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana Friday, 864 are in Caddo Parish, 409 in Bossier Parish, and 197 are in Natchitoches Parish. Webster Parish also reported 90 new cases, De Soto 61, Red River 33, Bienville and Sabine 28 each, and Claiborne 25.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging people to keep up precautions against spreading and contracting the coronavirus as the pandemic drags on.

“I know that people 22 months into the pandemic are tired of it. That includes me,” Edwards said during a live-streamed briefing Thursday. “But we don’t really get a vote on that — we can’t say, ”Omicron, pandemic, you’ve got to go now.‴

To learn about vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. To find a COVID-19 test site near you, call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.