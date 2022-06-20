BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police named its newly appointed second-in-command on Monday.

LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar A. Davis appointed Lieutenant Colonel Chavez Cammon as State Police’s assistant superintendent/chief of staff. Last week, State Police’s former second-in-command, Lt. Colonel Douglas Cain, submitted his request for retirement.

LTC Cammon testified in the April 28th House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene hearing.

A spokesperson from State Police shared the following about LTC Cammon: