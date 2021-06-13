Louisiana State Police seeks help locating missing elderly man

Source: Louisiana State Police

VERNON PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police need your help finding a missing elderly man that never returned home.

According to LSP, Robert Lightfoot, 81, of Austin, Texas traveled to Pitkin, Louisiana Saturday for a family reunion.

Mr. Lightfoot was last known leaving Horace Johnson Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday to return to Austin, Texas.

Mr. Lightfoot has failed to return home. Lightfoot is driving a 2009 Toyota Sienna SUV, white in color, bearing Texas license plate # BX7R44.

Source: Louisiana State Police

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify his safety and well-being. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

