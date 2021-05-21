Louisiana State Police to hold press conference related to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene

This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary’s body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have called a news conference late Friday afternoon they say will be “related to the Ronald Greene investigative process.”

The news conference is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police will stream the press conference live from their Facebook page.

The news conference comes as scrutiny intensifies over Greene’s death following the release of state police dashcam video of his encounter with state police troopers outside of Monroe in 2019. The incident is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

