Louisiana student accused of assaulting teacher pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Larrianna Jameese Jackson, 18, is charged with Felony Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed. (Photo courtesy: Covington Police Department)

COVINGTON, La. (KTAL/WVLA) – The Covington High School student facing felony charges for physically assaulting a disabled teacher in a video posted on TikTok has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Larrianna Jackson entered the plea in a St. Tammany Parish courtroom on Dec. 8.

The 18-year-old is charged with Felony Second Degree Battery and Cruelty to the Infirmed, accused of striking a 64-year-old teacher after the dismissal bell rang on October 6. Police believe the violent attack might have been prompted by a viral social media challenge on Tik Tok.

Louisiana criminal law regarding insanity states if the circumstances indicate that an offender was incapable of distinguishing between right and wrong at the time of an alleged offense because of a mental disease or mental defect, the offender shall be exempt from criminal responsibility.

A person claiming this defense must be examined by a mental health physician, who will then testify as to their findings.

The Office of District Attorney of the 22nd Judicial District says Jackson’s defense attorney has not yet filed a motion to appoint doctors to examine Jackson.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to ten years in prison. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 14.