Louisiana tax deadline extended to Aug. 16 for 5 parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state income taxes for 2020 are due Tuesday for most taxpayers around the state, but residents of five parishes struck by severe storms last month are getting an extension.

The state revenue department said the filing and payment deadline is Aug. 16 for people whose homes and principal places of business are in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes. Those parishes experienced heavy rain and flooding in mid-May.

No late penalties or interest will apply to state income tax returns or tax payments submitted by people and businesses in those five parishes by the August deadline, the revenue department said.

