BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.

Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification.

“All but one of the terrorists in the 9/11 attacks received a credential that was fraudulent, and so the federal government wanted some tougher standards,” said Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicle spokesperson Matthew Boudreaux.

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, which created a federally accepted form of ID that provides minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

On May 3, 2023, U.S. citizens 18 years or older will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants.

A Louisiana REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.

Upon arrival at a TSA Checkpoint, if you do not have a REAL ID card by May 3rd or any federal papers, you will not be allowed to board an aircraft.

One way for Louisianans to hold their REAL ID, or any form of ID, is LA Wallet.

“Whatever ID or driver’s license that you are going to need will be in LA Wallet,” said Boudreaux. “If you have that gold circle with a white star showing that you’re REAL ID Ready, that will show up as well in LA Wallet.”

Boudreaux said over 700,000 people in Louisiana are REAL ID Ready.

“We would like to see those numbers go up,” he said.

Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. To schedule an appointment, click here.