Louisiana unemployment benefits increase by 11% starting Jan. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People filing for unemployment benefits in 2022 could see a bump in the amount of money in their weekly payments in the new year.

A new Louisiana law passed in June becomes effective January 1 and gives more money to people filing

for unemployment benefits. This is the first increase in more than a decade and will raise the maximum weekly benefit amount by $28, bringing the total maximum weekly benefit amount to $275 for people who qualify.

Only individuals filing a claim on or after January 2 will see the increase, as claims filed on January 1 are backdated to Sunday, December 26, 2021.

“We have one of the lowest unemployment benefit amounts in the country, and it’s been more than 10 years since we’ve raised the amount of money people can collect,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC)

Secretary Ava Cates. “In that time, the cost of everything from gas to groceries has gone up. This raise in

benefits has been a long time coming for folks in Louisiana.”

The 11% increase in the maximum benefit amount will help Louisianians in need pay for basic necessities if they find themselves in a situation where they require unemployment assistance. Unemployed individuals may also have an additional task when filing for weekly benefits beginning Sunday,

January 2, due to the quarter change.

The first Sunday in every calendar quarter marks a change in the period of time used to determine eligibility for unemployment benefits based on wages. LWC’s HiRE system will prompt some individuals to file a new claim this Sunday, or a future quarter change, to see if the individuals now qualify for benefits based on the new base period’s wages.

LWC offers a variety of job assistance resources with its statewide network of 62 American Job Centers, including job fairs, training programs like the Incumbent Worker Training Program, apprenticeship

opportunities, and more. Right now, there are more than 28,000 jobs available through HiRE, with healthcare

and retail leading industries with the greatest hiring need.

For more information about unemployment insurance visit laworks.net