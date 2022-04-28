Support for death penalty in Louisiana has dropped since last survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The final report from the 2022 Louisiana Survey indicates some significant shifts in support for legal abortion and the death penalty in the state.

According to researchers, Louisianans are split more closely over the topic of abortion compared to 2016.

“Six years ago, 40 percent of adult residents of the state said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 55 percent said it should be illegal in all or most cases. Today, these shares are 46 percent and 49 percent, respectively,” researchers said in a news release.

The survey showed a “dramatic” shift in attitudes toward abortion from Democrats, with 74% saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases. According to the report, those who said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases fell from 42% to 19%.

Fifty-one percent of residents who took the Louisiana Survey said they favored the death penalty for persons convicted of murder, according to the report. Researchers said this was a modest dip from 58% in the 2018 Louisiana Survey.

Other reports released from this survey showed Louisiana residents’ feelings on internet access, local and national news, coastal land loss, and claims handling after a natural disaster.

To view the full reports from the survey, click here.