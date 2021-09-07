Louisiana’s death toll for Hurricane Ida rises by 2, bringing total to 15

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced today that two more people have died due to storm-related issues from Hurricane Ida, bringing the state’s total death toll to 15.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed both deaths today.

The first involved a 68-year-old man who fell off a roof while making damage repairs. The second involved a 71-year-old man who died from a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.

Previous deaths have resulted from drowning after driving into high water, four carbon monoxide poisoning deaths, and a man killed when a tree fell into his home and at least five nursing home residents who died after being evacuated to a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish.