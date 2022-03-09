(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which is how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Louisiana.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Melt in Your Mouth Pralines

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 15 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 36 prailines

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Sweet Potato Pancakes

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 24 pancakes

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Crawfish Fettuccine II

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Shrimp Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Beef Stew

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Crawfish Pasta

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Shrimp Creole

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Bourbon Chicken

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Costas French Market Doughnuts (Beignets)

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Oyster Stew Christmas Eve Recipe

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 12 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 32 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Chayote Squash Side Dish (also known as mirliton and choko)

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Super Easy Mardi Gras King Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Instant Pot® Jambalaya with Shrimp and Chicken

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

– Prep: 45 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Red Beans and Rice

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Cajun Jambalaya

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 Servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Remoulade Sauce a la New Orleans

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Cajun Blackened Catfish

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Sweet Spicy Wings

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Real N’awlins Muffuletta

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 22

– Read more about the recipe here

Bubba’s Jambalaya

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Authentic, No Shortcuts, Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Buttermilk King Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 king cake

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Citrus Shortbread Cookies

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 35 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Louisiana Crawfish Bisque

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Cajun Corn and Crab Bisque

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 18

– Read more about the recipe here

Oven Baked Jambalaya

– Prep: 45 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Boudreaux’s Zydeco Stomp Gumbo

– Prep: 1 hr

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Cabbage Jambalaya

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Cindy’s Jambalaya

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Oysters Rockefeller

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 24 oysters

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Bourbon Street Rib-Eye Steak

– Prep: 7 minutes

– Cook: 8 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 steaks

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

King Cake in a Bread Machine

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs 50 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 14

– Yield: 1 cake

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here