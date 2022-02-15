BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Gail and Patsy Richardson of Gonzales.
The centenarians hold the record for ‘Louisiana’s Longest Married Couple,’ according to Louisiana Family Forum.
The Richardson’s were married on September 1, 1940.
That means they have been married for 81 years and they are the “reigning
Louisiana Longest Married Couple since 2020,” according to the Louisiana Family Forum.
Gail and Patsy Richardson are in the Louisiana Family Forum 2022 Marriage Hall of Fame along with the couples listed below:
- 81 years – Lauris and Earline Broussard
- 77 years – James C. Jr. and Verna Lee Wilson
- 77 years – William and Frances Rosevally
- 74 years – Clyde Sr. and Bertha Moody
- 74 years – Marion and Jean Hess
- 74 years – Paul and Yvonne Wilson
- 72 years – Richard and Geraldine Van Tiem
- 72 years – Jacob “JP” and Thelma Jones
- 72 years – Nelvil Leo and Mary Theard
- 71 years – Harold and Juanita Beaugh
- 71 years – Angelo James and Josie Lewis
- 70 years – Kenneth and JoAnn McBride
- 70 years – Joseph and Virginia Trahan
When asked about the key to a long and happy marriage, “communication is key,”
said 100 year-old Patsy. For Gail, who is 102, age is just a number. “You’re only as old as
you think you are, and I don’t think I’m very old,” he quipped.
It doesn’t end there for the Richardson’s as they received a call from Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards.
According to the governor’s office, “the Governor and First Lady had the pleasure of speaking with the Richardson’s about their inspiring commitment to one another and what a great example they set for all of us on how to share your life with someone you love.”
Along with the call from the Governor and First Lady, the Richardson’s will receive a Ralph’s Market King Cake and a private ceremony at their home.
Lastly, “each couple inducted into LFF’s Marriage Hall of Fame will be designated as Honorary Secretaries of State by Secretary Kyle Ardoin,” according to the Louisiana Family Forum.