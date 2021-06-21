The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Louisiana’s ‘Shot at a Million’ lottery registration begins Monday

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today is the day! Gov. Edwards is sending out a reminder about the registration date and time for your ‘Shot At A Million.’

“It’s time to take your Shot At A Million, Louisiana. Any resident who has taken at least one COVID vaccine dose can register to win life-changing cash and scholarship prizes. Get your first shot by July 31 and you could be our grand prize winner,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. 

If you are a Louisiana resident and have received the first COVID-19 vaccination, you could win cash prizes and or college scholarships.

Residents as young as 12 can win a share of $2.3 million dollars.

Bring Back Louisiana is providing this breakdown of who is eligible and prizes available to each age group:

  • Louisiana residents 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, may enter for a chance to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.
  • Louisiana residents 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination may enter for a chance to win one of four $100,000 prizes and one $1,000,000 grand prize.

Starting at 12 p.m., you can register for the Shot At A Million Program at Bring Back Louisiana.

 The schedule for the drawings can be found below:

Image courtesy of Bring Back Louisiana

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 877-356-1511 and register for Louisiana’s Shot At A Million lottery. 

