LPD: Driver cited after falling asleep at wheel during vehicle tow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local driver is lucky to be alive after surviving a crash on the Evangeline Thruway Monday morning while towing two vehicles.

Police say the driver was headed southbound on the Evangeline Thruway near Donlon Street when he lost control after falling asleep.

He has been charged with careless operation after a dramatic video showed his vehicle veer off the roadway into a ditch and strike several traffic signage poles.

From there, the vehicle bounced back onto the road, crossed multiple lanes of traffic and proceeded into northbound traffic before coming to a rest in a grassy area.

No injuries were reported.