LSP: Doyline man dies in early Friday morning head-on collision

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Webster Parish man was fatally injured Friday morning in a two-car crash on Louisiana Highway 164.

Norman Snow, 55, of Doyline was pronounced dead following a head-on collision, according to Louisiana State Police.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, LSP Troop G began the investigation into the accident, which happened on state Highway 164 near state Highway 163.

The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Travis Mooney of Bossier City was driving in the eastbound lane of LA 164 when for reasons still under investigation, Moody crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck the 2016 Chevrolet van Snow was driving, which resulted in a head-on collision.

Snow, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries, while Mooney, who also was wearing a seatbelt was treated for minor injuries.

A passenger, in Snow’s Chevrolet van, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G troopers have investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.