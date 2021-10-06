LSP employee on administrative leave after alledged incident with LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Police employee is not at work after an investigation was started into “an alleged incident involving a Louisiana State University student.”

The alleged incident took place while the LSP employee was working with the university.

According to Louisiana State Police, the “LSP employee was placed on administrative leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

The misconduct investigation is active and the employee is currently on administrative leave.

“Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism.”