LSP issues statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 1-year-old girl

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for a toddler who was reported missing from her residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.

The Advisory, issued on behalf of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, is or 1-year-old Kehlani Williams, a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands two-three feet tall, and weighs between 20-to-30 pounds. Kehlani was last seen wearing pink clothing with no shoes.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Kehlani Williams should immediately contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or call 911.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.