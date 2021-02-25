LSP: Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for missing 17-year-old with autism who may be armed

VIDALIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for a missing 17-year-old suffering from autism and possibly armed out of Vidalia.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, 17-year-old Shanon Robb was reported missing by his parents on Thursday.

Shanon was last seen on surveillance video leaving his home on Linden Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say later he was spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.

Shanon has shoulder-length brown hair, he’s 5’8” tall and weighs around 130 LBS. Police say his clothing description is unclear but, he was wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag when he disappeared.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.