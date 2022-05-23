SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement effort is underway and Louisiana motorists are reminded to wear a safety belt or get a ticket.

This year’s initiative will include Border 2 Border enforcement beginning Monday, May 23 until June 5.

During this time period, Louisiana State Police will join forces with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state to provide increased enforcement of safety belts, especially at the state’s borders. This additional effort is meant to highlight the importance of wearing seatbelts while traveling in motor vehicles.

Fatal and serious injuries as a result of crashes have increased significantly over the last year.

75% of unrestrained child passengers under the age of six were killed in crashes.

65% of unrestrained children over the age of six were killed in crashes.

Fatal crashes involving 15 to 24-year-olds increased by 32%

LSP points out that as troubling as those statistics are simply buckling up can save lives in a motor vehicle crash.

Studies show that seat belt usage declines during nighttime driving hours in the rear seat and in pick-up trucks.

Seat belts protect the body in a variety of ways. During a crash, the seat belt locks the occupant in the seat to prevent ejection from the vehicle. The seatbelt also allows the body to slow down during a crash. This decreases the chance of internal injuries to the brain and spinal cord.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers throughout the state will be vigilant and cite individuals who fail to buckle up, as required by Louisiana law.

LSP encourages motorists to take a moment and buckle up – every trip, every time.

Motorists who see impaired or reckless driving are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) or dial 911.