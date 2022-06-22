CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up after investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night.

According to Public Information Officer Trooper Jonathan Odom, around 10 p.m. Troopers began investigating a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 518 at Old Athens Road. The driver, 33-year-old Patrick Halliburton of Minden, died at the scene. Halliburton was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation revealed that Halliburton was driving west in LA Hwy 518 in his 2001 Ford F-150 when he went off the road and struck a tree. It is unknown if impairment was a factor, but toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis LSP says.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind drivers that buckling up is the most effective way to protect people during a crash.