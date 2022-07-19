MANSFIELD (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Mooringsport man in DeSoto Parish.

Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday, where they say 39-year-old Jason Viola had crashed his Nissan Altima while traveling east on Highway 84.

The Altima left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. The reason that Viola exited the roadway is still under investigation.

State police say Viola was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.

LSP suspects impairment as a factor in this fatal crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis; the crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, LSP Troop G conducted 22 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths.