MANSFIELD (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say impairment is suspected in a fatal crash early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Mooringsport man in DeSoto Parish.
Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday, where they say 39-year-old Jason Viola had crashed his Nissan Altima while traveling east on Highway 84.
The Altima left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. The reason that Viola exited the roadway is still under investigation.
State police say Viola was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
LSP suspects impairment as a factor in this fatal crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis; the crash remains under investigation.
In 2022, LSP Troop G conducted 22 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths.