LSP: Red River Parish motorcycle crash claims driver’s life, injures passenger

RED RIVER PARISH, La. – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a late Friday single-vehicle motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Coushatta man.

According to troopers, 47-year-old Kenneth Tilley died after his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a tree, while his passenger, Stephanie Bullock of Coushatta, was injured.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Troop G troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on WPA Road, just north of Louisiana Highway 786.

The initial investigation revealed that a Tilley was driving his Harley with Bullock riding with him southbound on WPA Road at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, Tilley lost control of the motorcycle, veered off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting both himself and Bullock.

Both Tilley and Bullock were rushed to a local hospital, where Tilley, who was not wearing a helmet, died.

Bullock, who also wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators suspect both impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.