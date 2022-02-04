MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a woman in Mansfield Thursday morning.

According to LSP, the two-vehicle crash happened on US Hwy 84, west of LA Hwy 3248 around 7 a.m. 34-year-old Reshunda Smith, who did not wear a seat belt died on the scene.

Smith was driving in a 2021 Chrysler 300 traveling east on US Hwy 84. At the same time, a 2016 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on US Hwy 84. The reason is still under investigation but Smith lost control of her car and went off the highway. Smith then went back onto Hwy 84 and crossed the centerline and hit the Chevy Tahoe.

Police say Smith ultimately died because of her injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

The crash remains under investigation.