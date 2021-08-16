LSU: 84% of students partially or fully vaccinated as of Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU reports over 13,000 students have completed entry verification, with 84% partially or fully vaccinated as of Monday.

6,198 students living on campus have completed entry protocols, with 4,690 (76%) reporting that they are partially or fully vaccinated.

In the LSU Greek Community, 2,680 students have completed the entry protocols, with 2,408 (90%) reporting that they are partially or fully vaccinated.

LSU reports more than 50 students have tested positive for COVID. These individuals are currently quarantining before arriving on campus.

“325 potential secondary cases were avoided by isolating the 50 positive students before they came to campus,” said LSU in a news release.