LSU forgives over $7 million in student debt since Spring 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – LSU announced Monday morning that it has forgiven over $7 million in student debt from Spring 2020 to the present, affecting around 4,000 students.

The debt forgiveness is being made possible by allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. More than $25 million in relief funds have been allocated from LSU since the start of the pandemic, according to the university.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles. “We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Students who qualify for the debt relief will receive communication from Financial Aid & Scholarships in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details. The debt forgiveness applies to students with balances owed directly to LSU.

For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at covidrelief@lsu.edu.