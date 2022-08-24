BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning.

According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall.

Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping.

At this time, details related to the incident are few.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

To submit information anonymously, visit: https://www.lsu.edu/police/report/anonymous.php or call directly at.