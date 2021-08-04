LSU sets safety protocols: require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/KTAL) – Louisiana State University has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols for Fall 2021.

On Wednesday, LSU President William F. Tate IV outlined what would be expected of students when they return to campus later this month.

“After reviewing recommendations from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Panel and hearing from many students, faculty, and staff, we decided on a set of safety protocols that allow us to offer a residential college experience,” Tate said.

Under the protocols, Louisiana State University students must submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. For anyone unvaccinated, a monthly test must be taken throughout the semester.

“For the fall semester, we extended the mask mandate currently in place, which means masks or face coverings continue to be required indoors at all times, except when individuals are alone in their offices,” Tate said. “This is consistent with the governor’s recent order. In addition, we require masks outdoors within 50 feet of entrances to buildings.”

In a video shared on social media Wednesday morning, Tate urged the LSU community to get vaccinated if they have not done so already. The vaccine is ready to be administered on campus.

“As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor the progress of the pandemic and be prepared to modify our approach as conditions warrant,” Tate said. “To attain this goal will require discipline, vigilance, and a community-first mindset. With your continued support, I look forward with optimism to a successful fall semester.”

The LSU Board of Supervisors in June voted to urge LDH to add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of mandated vaccinations for college students once federal regulators give them full approval.

A full list of LSU’s current fall semester protocols can be found here and Tate explains more about these protocols in the video above.