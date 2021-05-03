LSU Sexual Assault Survivors Meet with State Legislators

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– On Saturday, the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, were on LSU’s campus amidst their legislative session to hear from students regarding their views on how sexual misconduct cases have been handled.

District 15 State Senator Regina Barrow (D) says, “She said she was sorry that she went to the TITLE IX office and that should never have been the sentiment of someone who has been through any abuse or any level of trauma.”

LSU students and sexual assault survivors spoke intimately with legislators about LSU’s culture and their experiences here on campus.

LSU Student Mia Lejeune says “It’s about bringing the legislator to the students. Throughout this experience, students have really been asked to take on the role of activists and advocates for LSU.”

Senator Barrow says students confided in her about not feeling safe, issues with campus culture, and the administration mishandling these cases.

Barrow says, “I want to make sure we get this right. I want to make sure my grandchild or anyone else’s child feels comfortable and safe when they go to any university. so we have that commitment from all 144 members.”

They met at the LSU’s Senate Chamber on campus to make this meeting accessible to any students who wanted to be there.

District 98 State Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman (D) says, “They’re having the courage to tell us their stories about how TITLE IX failed them and how they weren’t being protected.”

Lawmakers are now working to nail down exactly what the issues are, who was involved and the plan moving forward.

Barrow says, “I don’t know if I can say I won’t rest until we get to that finish line and I don’t know what it’s going to look like exactly, but we have to feel that level of confidence that I know that there is a commitment to making a change.”

This is an ongoing conversation between lawmakers and the LSU administration.

We will continue to keep you updated on any developments on our website and free BRPROUD App.